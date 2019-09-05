Water level rises; Peppara dam shutters opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of the Peppara dam were opened after the water level touched 107.5 metres on Wednesday morning.Two shutters of the dam were opened 5 cm by 11 am as it continues to rain heavily in the catchment area. The water level reached 107.55 m by Wednesday night. The decision was taken in accordance with the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The Peppara Dam has a full reserve capacity of 110.50 metres. Red alert was sounded here on Monday night when the water level reached 107.25 metres. Power generation is carried out 24 hours to control the water level here. But due to some interruptions in the KSEB line, power generation is also hindered.

“The water level is closely monitored and a decision on whether the shutters should be raised further will be made based on the recommendations of the Disaster Management Authority,” said a Kerala Water Authority officer.

A shutter of the Aruvikkara dam is also open upto 40 cm. The water level in the dam is 46.40 metres as of now.With the dams open, the level in Karamana river is rising. The administration has warned against bathing, or washing clothes or cattle here until further notice.