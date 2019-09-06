Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An end to unhygienic thattukadas 

The Health Wing of the city corporation plans to curb the mushrooming of wayside eateries that lack hygiene and function without licence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thattukadas might serve delicious food but most of these wayside eateries lack hygiene. With the intermittent rain, the already unhygienic conditions in which most thattukadas function have worsened with overflowing drains infested with rats. Four food poisoning cases were reported earlier this month, raising serious concern among residents in the city. “I usually rely on thattukadas after returning from work. But a recent incident which led to severe vomiting stopped me from eating roadside food,” said Jincy R, an IT professional.  

Several eateries that mushroom across the city function without the licence from the corporation. Although regular inspections are conducted by the Health Wing of the city corporation, the problem continues to persist. “It is difficult to keep regular checks on wayside eateries as a new one comes up every other day,” said Prakash, health supervisor. 

He also said that cooking oil is reused several times, thereby causing health issues. 
Corporation officials plan to take strict action against wayside eateries functioning without a valid licence. 
“Through the Subhojanam programme, we plan to provide training to those handling food in restaurants and hotels so that hygiene is maintained,” said a corporation official.

Health Standing Committee chairperson K Sreekumar said: “Only the wayside eateries which have a licence will be allowed to function once ID cards are issued by the corporation. There is also a plan to give health cards to workers, who are mostly migrants, at hotels and restaurants under the Subhojanam project.”  
As part of the programme, training will begin after Onam.

an eye on thattukadas
Corporation officials plan to take strict action against wayside eateries functioning without a valid licence. Through the Subhojanam programme, training will be provided to those handling food in restaurants and hotels

