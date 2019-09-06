Banana chips market goes bananas ahead of Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Banana chips are always in vogue. But as the Onam celebrations begin, the business of banana chips kickstarts on a grander scale. Salted banana chips are an integral element in an Onam feast. The rise in plantain prices has ensured that the most adored delicacy will cost one a maximum of Rs 380 per kilo. As per retailers, the market is seeing a good response this year.

“Sales are picking up as we get closer to Onam. Since we receive bulk orders from offices, the cancellation of the same on account of flood-hit businesses last year. As of now, sales are good,” said V Sivakumar, MD, Maha Chips amidst packing packets of banana chips. “Right now, people are more engaged in textile shopping.

Once that is completed, they will come snack hunting, which is mostly done three days ahead of Onam. The market is optimistic about earning a good revenue this season,” he continued. He said that the work begins with choosing the appropriate variety of bananas. “We ensure that the plantains are big and of good quality,” he said.

“Sweet, salted and spicy are the current flavours. But for Onam, one always goes for salty banana chips. Plantains are bought from the local market and we ensure that only the ‘nadan’ variety of banana is used. The bulky ones from Tamil Nadu will not give the right flavour and will not puff up in the right measure. Also, we never reuse the oil,” said Pramod Mohan, owner of Fort Chips where banana chips are sold at Rs 320 per kilo. “Compared to last year, business is really good. But not how it used to be. Earlier, all these ten days up to Onam would see huge business. After the flood, the market is just recovering,” he said.

Senthil Kumar of Sree Padmam also echoes the same sentiment. The rate here is Rs 280 a kilo and business is picking up. “What used to be Rs 30 a kilo of bananas is now pegged at Rs 70. So naturally, the price of the chips also increases,” said Senthil. “But we are hopeful of getting a good profit this season,” he said.