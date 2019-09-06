Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘CBI case against Oppn targeting Pala bypoll’

Senior Congress leader M M Hassan has said that the state government had recommended CBI probe into the Titanium case with Pala by-election in mind. 

Published: 06th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior Congress leader MM Hassan has said that the state government had recommended CBI probe into the Titanium case with Pala by-election in mind. He said that this was political vendetta against AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former minister and Muslim League leader V K Ibrahim Kunju. Hassan said that the case was the Chief Minister’s vengeance for the UDF government having recommended CBI inquiry into SNC Lavalin case.

The veteran leader said that there was a clear nexus between the CPM and BJP in trying to frame senior Congress leaders and added that even if there were no findings by the CBI in the case, the Chief Minister may influence the BJP government at the centre to target the senior Congress leaders. He said that Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan were in the same boat as far as targeting opposition leaders concerned.

Hassan said that the state home department granting permission to the police to initiate criminal proceedings against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran for having criticised the state police chief, was unheard of in the history of Kerala. The former KPCC president said that this was due to Mullappally’s severe criticism against the Chief Minister and his government. 

The senior Congress leader sarcastically remarked that if criminal proceedings are to be initiated in a case related to criticising the state police chief, the first case must be taken against the chief Minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for insulting the prestige and pride of Kerala police several times.

