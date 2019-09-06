In nature’s lap at Erattinpuram

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever felt like running away from the hustle and bustle of the city to relax in the lap of nature? If so, Erattinpuram, tucked away in the suburbs at Neyyattinkara, is an ideal spot. One can listen to the hum of nature here as Neyyar river diverges at Erattinpuram.

Situated 20 km away from the city and nine km from Neyyattinkara, the place is idyllic and earthy. The tarred road ends 800 m from the spot, a muddy path leading to a rocky structure. One has to climb the rocks to reach the water. However, the sight of the pristine river is worth it. However, the lack of proper seating arrangement and safety railing turn a blot on the spot. Despite it, Erattinpuram has visitors thronging the place, charmed by its beauty.

There are houses along the stretch and people climbing the rocks to collect firewood and grass for the cattle are a common sight.But, on the days when the water level of Neyyar rises, the rocks get submerged, making it hard for tourists. On other days, one can easily cross the river. Though there are bus services to East Fort to Erattinpuram, the best option would be to go in a private vehicle.

Development project

The District Tourism Promotion Council and Neyyattinkara

Municipality are planning to set up a rock garden on the other side of the river, aiming to lure people. If things go as planned, a ropeway from the entryway will carry visitors over Neyyar.