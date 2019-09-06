Kerala sanctions Rs 50 lakh to build short stay home for asylum inmates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sanctioned `50 lakh to build the state’s first short stay home project to help rehabilitate inmates of mental health centres. The facility is being set up at the Mental Health Centre, Oolampara, here. “The project targets the patients who need psycho-social rehabilitation before joining the mainstream and reintegrating into the family and community,” said an officer with the Social Justice Department.

Dr L Anilkumar, superintendent, MHC, said that the social stigma associated with mental illness still persists. He said, “Most of the families orchestrate to keep the inmates at the centre itself even after their recovery. The new initiative might help bring in a change in this scenario.” According to him, the centre will work in such a way that the patients who get discharged will be provided with an opportunity to stay with his/her family for some days as this might help bridge the gap between them. But for that, the family members should be counselled.

“The centre will not only help bring those who recover from mental illness to the mainstream but also provide them with livelihood training. The training programme of one-year duration will be provided to each person. During the course, every two months, a meeting with respective family members will also be held for their rehabilitation. Also, there will be separate facilities for men and women,” said an officer of Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM).

In July, KSSM had submitted a proposal to the government to set up family short stay homes to promote de-institutionalisation and developing domesticity, socialisation and improve community participation in mental health services. The short stay home is being planned in place of existing dilapidated old cells of the centre. The Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development will provide the technical support for the centre.

“While the valuation of the dilapidated buildings shall be done by the Public Works Department, the permission for demolishing the identified buildings will have to come from the Director of Health Services. The administrative control of the family therapy centre rests with the Superintendent of MHC,” added the officer.