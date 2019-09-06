Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thaliyal suffers as Valiyakulam becomes waste dump

Many projects have been conceived to rejuvenate the canal.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Valiyakulam canal filled with waste  B P Deepu

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents near the Valiyakulam canal at Thaliyal see no end to their worries. The canal, which is part of the Karamana river, passes through residential areas in Kalady, Thiruvananthapuram, including Thaliyal. During rains, the water level in the river rises, flooding the houses. 

“We have knocked on every door to sort out the issue. Water frequently enters the houses as it’s a low-lying area. Also, as the canal is in the downstream region, waste thrown into the river accumulates in our area,” said S Kuppuswamy, a resident who had given a petition to the State Human Rights Commission to resolve the issue. 

Thaliyal also lacks an efficient drainage. Waste is thrown into the canal. The accumulated waste and water are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The previous monsoon season saw several residents suffering from dengue fever.“Though there is a waste disposal agency, some residents say they aren’t financially sound to pay C250 to the agency to collect waste. The corporation also collects waste,” said Kuppuswamy.

Many projects have been conceived to rejuvenate the canal, which falls under the Minor Irrigation Department, since 2016, but none of them has borne results. “There are encroachment issues here. We will also need a large fund to rejuvenate this canal,” said a minor irrigation official. The department had earlier prepared a project for cleaning the canal with an estimated budget of Rs 11.6 lakh which hasn’t taken place yet.

Projects in vain
Many projects have been conceived to rejuvenate the canal, which falls under the Minor Irrigation 
Department, since 2016, but none of them has borne results. The department had earlier prepared a project for cleaning the canal which hasn’t taken place yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valiyakulam Thaliyal
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp