The craft that stood the test of time

Palm leaf umbrellas are in demand during Onam

Published: 06th September 2019 06:51 AM

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palm leaf umbrellas or ‘olakkuda’ is one of those gems of the past that refuse to be washed away by the tide of time. A craft practiced by the people of Malabar, the umbrellas are popular across the state in various forms. Whether it is the umbrella held by the person dressed up as Mahabali in Onam processions or the umbrella carried by farmers or fishermen, they are present everywhere in the life and culture of Keralites. With the arrival of the Onam season, the demand for these umbrellas has shot up.

Mannur Chandran makes olakkuda in Palakkad. “Most of the customers are farmers and fishermen. During Onam, the umbrella is a must for the celebrations. It is a declining art form and we are trying to impart the knowledge to the younger generation. However, the craft is not cheap anymore. The raw materials have become expensive and we have to travel a lot to get them,” says Chandran. 

The price of the umbrellas ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The Onam umbrella costs up to Rs 1,000. The costliest umbrella takes nearly two days to make. There is a traditional way to make them too. The men of the family will make the leg and cane framework. The weaving of the dried palm leaves and other works has to be carried out by the women. 

“Vallikuda, thoppikuda, marakkuda, ambalakkuda, and onakkuda are some of the different varieties. Each has a different weight and size. However, there is not much difference in the shape. There are around 15 varieties, of which five are the most popular and commonly used. “The most popular during the summer season is Ambalakkuda and it is preferred for temple festivals,” said Chandran. His wife Devaki is also involved in the craftwork.

“Olakkuda has great cultural significance. During Onam, it is an inevitable part for Onapottan (a folk character). Many countries like Indonesia are going back to the past and bringing back the traditional umbrellas like palm leaf parasols. In Kerala, it has more cultural significance and many intricacies. We should be able to keep the craft alive through the younger generations,” said Jayarajan V, chairman, Folkland, an institution working to promote the traditional arts and crafts. 

