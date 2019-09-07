Kerala govt’s Onam fete from Sept 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE state government’s Onam celebrations under the aegis of the Tourism department will be held from September 10 to 16. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on Tuesday at Nishangandhi auditorium at 6 pm. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will deliver the Onam greetings and message. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will deliver the keynote address. The Onam flag will be hoisted by Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran. A special’ chendamelam’ led by Kalamandalam Sivadas will be held before the inaugural session. Film actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will be the chief guests.

A special music show by playback singer K S Chitra will be a highlight at the inaugural event. The seven-day fete will witness all the traditional art forms of Kerala at the main venue of Kanakakunnu palace premises. The celebrations will be held at 29 venues in and outside the city. Over 5000 artists will perform at these venues. This year a new venue, Vellayani, has been added. MLAs C K Hareendran and K S Sabarinadhan will inaugurate the illumination and food festivals respectively. The key feature of this fest is the tourism meet to be held at Leela Raviz Hotel at Kovalam on September 16. Union Tourism minister Prahlad Singh will be the chief guest at the event while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet.