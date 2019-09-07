Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Onam markets to be easy on pocket

A look at the Horticorp outlet at Palayam and other markets to be opened from today by the government to offer vegetables at affordable rates

Published: 07th September 2019 09:30 AM

Vegetable market, Vegetables

Vegetables being sorted and packed at the Horticorp stall in Palayam. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excitement was palpable among customers at the stall of Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) in Palayam on Friday. With Onam nearing, people thronged the stall to buy farm produce. It is one among the many stalls offering farm produce at subsidised rates as part of the government’s intervention to control market prices.

Onam markets will be organised from Saturday to Tuesday, whereby vegetables will be made available at heavily slashed rates.Two hundred such stalls set up jointly by the Agriculture Department, Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council (VFPCK) are slated to be opened in the city offering vegetables.
“The prices of farm produce in major vegetable markets in the city are skyrocketing. The sellers are charging triple the prices we are offering. All vegetables will be available at 20 per cent discounted rates at our stalls. If the prices in the markets increase further, then more discount will be provided to keep a check on the rates. The rates will be fixed on a daily basis depending on the prices in the vegetable markets,” says Krishna Prasad P K, manager of the outlet in Palayam.

“All the farm produce necessary to celebrate Onam have arrived at the market in Anayara. These will be up for sale from Saturday at discounted rates,” he said.Apart from the Horticorp outlets, several new Onam markets will be set up until Tuesday.

The produce sourced from Kerala and those from other states are placed at different counters, thereby making it easier for the public to buy ‘naadan’ varieties. “Some vegetables such as  tomatoes, beans, onions, potatoes, beetroot and such are not being cultivated here in large numbers. So we have to procure them from other states. We have stocked up enough to cater to the Onam demand this time,” says Krishna Prasad.

For people like Jayachandran B who regularly buys vegetables from Horticorp, the special Onam markets are a godsend. “Such markets help arrest the prices and we get to buy fresh farm produce. During such festive occasions, retailers hike prices. These interventions help provide farm produce at affordable rates,” says Jayachandran, a retired government servant.

Anne John also echoes the same sentiment. “Apart from arresting the prices, we also get local produce. I always buy from Horticorp and only get the produce made in the state,” she says.

