Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police seek court nod to conduct ‘PSC retest’

The investigators have submitted before the Chief Judicial First Class magistrate on Friday to let them conduct a ‘special’ examination for the accused.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THE Crime Branch probing the PSC exam fraud case involving SFI leaders of University College will conduct the re-examination of PSC exam for the post of civil police constable exam for the accused R Sivarenjith and A N Naseem. The Crime Branch has decided to conduct the examination with the same leaked question paper once again to prove that whether the accused are capable enough to crack the exam.

The investigators have submitted before the Chief Judicial First Class magistrate on Friday to let them conduct a ‘special’ examination for the accused. In the former PSC list, Sivarenjith scored the first rank while Naseem secured 21st rank. This has kicked up controversy as the accused had a background of criminal activities. Therefore, an internal probe by PSC revealed that the accused had committed malpractice using smart watches and phones with the assistance of people from outside. The fifth accused, Gokul surrendered before the court a few days ago and he admitted that he had helped Sivarenjith and Naseem in the malpractice. He had sent answers to the accused with the help of a PSC coaching centre. Earlier, the Crime Branch had shot off a letter to the PSC authorities seeking information of all the rank lists published within the last three years.

The action came after the High Court ordered a comprehensive probe into the exam fraud. The details of the exams, the rank lists and the appointments made in the last three years were sought from the PSC secretary. . In case of suspicious entry of candidates into the rank list, the matter will be communicated to the High Court. The Crime Branch sleuths will also inspect whether anyone connected with A N Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav - who have appeared before the court for PSC exam fraud - have made it to the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSC exam fraud
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp