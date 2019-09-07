Police seek court nod to conduct ‘PSC retest’

By Express News Service

THE Crime Branch probing the PSC exam fraud case involving SFI leaders of University College will conduct the re-examination of PSC exam for the post of civil police constable exam for the accused R Sivarenjith and A N Naseem. The Crime Branch has decided to conduct the examination with the same leaked question paper once again to prove that whether the accused are capable enough to crack the exam.

The investigators have submitted before the Chief Judicial First Class magistrate on Friday to let them conduct a ‘special’ examination for the accused. In the former PSC list, Sivarenjith scored the first rank while Naseem secured 21st rank. This has kicked up controversy as the accused had a background of criminal activities. Therefore, an internal probe by PSC revealed that the accused had committed malpractice using smart watches and phones with the assistance of people from outside. The fifth accused, Gokul surrendered before the court a few days ago and he admitted that he had helped Sivarenjith and Naseem in the malpractice. He had sent answers to the accused with the help of a PSC coaching centre. Earlier, the Crime Branch had shot off a letter to the PSC authorities seeking information of all the rank lists published within the last three years.

The action came after the High Court ordered a comprehensive probe into the exam fraud. The details of the exams, the rank lists and the appointments made in the last three years were sought from the PSC secretary. . In case of suspicious entry of candidates into the rank list, the matter will be communicated to the High Court. The Crime Branch sleuths will also inspect whether anyone connected with A N Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav - who have appeared before the court for PSC exam fraud - have made it to the list.