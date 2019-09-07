Thiruvananthapuram Corp bats for reusable containers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation plans to encourage restaurants and food delivery operators to shift to reusable steel containers for delivering food. According to corporation officials, the plan is in the initial stages as restaurant associations are wary about its implementation.

Last year, the city corporation had issued notices to various establishments such as restaurants, hotels and marriage halls asking them to avoid single-use plastic containers for packaging. But the order failed as delivery companies were apprehensive of using reusable containers as they were expensive.

“Along with the launch of the ‘Subhojanam’ project which ensures better quality and hygienic food, we also plan to implement the usage of reusable steel containers. However, it can only be implemented with the complete cooperation of restaurant associations,” said a corporation official.

“The city corporation will sign up with an agency which will provide steel containers to restaurants and hotels. A deposit can be charged from customers who will get back the amount once the containers are returned,” said a corporation official.Also, the agency will be responsible for collecting and cleaning the containers, he said.

However, corporation officials said restaurant associations are unsure if the containers would be returned.

Although the city corporation had introduced a blanket ban on plastic carry bags, plastic is still being used by most of the food delivery services in the city.

To curb such practices and encourage food delivery operators to start using reusable or eco-friendly packaging materials, the city corporation will begin a campaign to completely stop the use of plastic disposables.