Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corp bats for reusable containers

Food delivery operators will be encouraged to shift to reusable steel containers; agency to be contracted to collect containers from customers

Published: 07th September 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation plans to encourage restaurants and food delivery operators to shift to reusable steel containers for delivering food. According to corporation officials, the plan is in the initial stages as restaurant associations are wary about its implementation.

Last year, the city corporation had issued notices to various establishments such as restaurants, hotels and marriage halls asking them to avoid single-use plastic containers for packaging. But the order failed as delivery companies were apprehensive of using reusable containers as they were expensive.

“Along with the launch of the ‘Subhojanam’ project which ensures better quality and hygienic food, we also plan to implement the usage of reusable steel containers. However, it can only be implemented with the complete cooperation of restaurant associations,” said a corporation official.

“The city corporation will sign up with an agency which will provide steel containers to restaurants and hotels. A deposit can be charged from customers who will get back the amount once the containers are returned,” said a corporation official.Also, the agency  will be responsible for collecting and cleaning the containers, he said.

However, corporation officials said restaurant associations are unsure if the containers would be returned.
Although the city corporation had introduced a blanket ban on plastic carry bags, plastic is still being used by most of the food delivery services in the city.

To curb such practices and encourage food delivery operators to start using reusable or eco-friendly packaging materials, the city corporation will begin a campaign to completely stop the use of plastic disposables.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp