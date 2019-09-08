EducationWorld India ranking: Govt schools from Kerala shine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a laudable achievement, schools in the state, most of them in the government sector, clinched top spots in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2019-20, which were released on Saturday.

Government Vocational GHSS, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode came second among the country’s top 10 government day schools. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram was adjudged fourth, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Puranattukara, Thrissur, earned the ninth spot and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keltron Nagar, Kannur, came 10th in the same category.

In the top 10 government boarding schools category, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha came third and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chendayad, Kannur, bagged the fifth spot nationally.

Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, came ninth in the country under the day-cum-boarding schools category. In the international day schools category, Sadhbhavana World School, Kozhikode ranked 10th nationally.

The schools were ranked on the basis of 14 parameters with regard to excellence in education, including infrastructure provision, competence of faculty, academic reputation and safety and hygiene.

To conduct the survey on behalf of EducationWorld magazine, market research and opinion polls company ‘C fore’ constituted a sample respondents database of 12,213 individuals. This included school principals, teachers, academicians, parents and senior school students from 28 major cities and education hubs across India.