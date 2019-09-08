Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt’s feedback on NEP 2019 stresses on reining in private varsities

The state has also stressed on the need for a regulatory mechanism to check proliferation of self-financing colleges.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State governments should be given adequate supervisory powers to regulate mushrooming of private universities that are paving way for ‘complete commercialisation’ of higher education sector. This is one of the major suggestions the state will put forth to the Centre on the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019.

The 15-point suggestions list, prepared by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on behalf of the state government, noted that performance of private universities in the country was dismal except for a handful of them.

“In several cases, self-financing institutions are elevated to the level of universities. This complete autonomy to operate as a university-level institution may pose a big threat to quality education in the country,” said the council.

The state has also stressed on the need for a regulatory mechanism to check proliferation of self-financing colleges. “Proper legislation to ensure quality and equity, based on proper consultation with the state government, should be brought forward to regulate new-age educational entrepreneurs in this sector,” suggested the higher education council.

Research affected
The UGC’s decision to disallow retired faculty to act as research supervisors has adversely affected research in the state’s universities, the council pointed out.  “In Kerala, teachers superannuate at the age of 60 in universities and at 56 in affiliated colleges. This has compounded the problem compared to the national scenario, where teachers only retire after 65,” said KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese.
The modification issued by UGC in PhD regulation should be withdrawn or amended in the larger interest of research in the country, suggested the council.

Other suggestions
Strengthening of state-level public agencies of assessment and accreditation such as the newly-set up Kerala State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC)- the first institution of its kind; establishment of more higher educational institutions of multidisciplinary nature and increasing devolution of funds from Centre to state to achieve the targeted Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) are some of the other suggestions.

The state has also sought Central funding for socially productive research and for implementing the concept of cluster colleges. Ensuring greater access to higher education among the marginalised sections, protecting autonomy of higher educational institutions, reducing faculty shortage and formulation of faculty development plan are the other suggestions which the state is expected to put forth to over to the Centre soon.

What are the objectives of NEP 2019?
The Centre’s National Education Policy 2019 is expected to reshape the government’s funding policy on education, structure of school education, curricular design for school and higher education, the nature of teacher training and recruitment, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Education Policy
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp