Megaproject for Perumathura’s development gets govt’s approval

Some of the amenities and infrastructural facilities that are on the cards include, road and parking area, walkway, snack bar, e-toilet, ticket counter, pavilion and lifeguard room.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The proposed site for setting up the amenities at Perumathura, in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seaside village of Perumathura, a favourite offbeat tourist destination in Thiruvananthapuram, is all set to receive a facelift with the state government giving its green signal for the proposal chalked out by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The proposed Rs 3 crore-development project, undertaken by the Harbour Engineering Department, is scheduled to be completed within a year.

“Perumathura has evolved into an attractive beach destination. Its potential was brought to the fore through the commissioning of Perumathura bridge connecting Thazampally and Perumathura. But now we have to increase its prospects,” said an officer of the DTPC. “The beach can be upgraded as a full-fledged tourist destination by providing basic amenities. This can attract both national and international tourists,” said the officer.

According to Deena S, president,  Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat, the picturesque Perumathura enjoys a good footfall. However, the lack of necessary amenities like toilets, are giving tourists a hard time.

“Considering a large number of women and kids visiting this place, providing them with adequate facilities is the need of the hour,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is learned that due to various reasons the project submitted earlier by the DTPC for the development of Perumathura beach, had to be put on the back burner. And then in July, the tourism director himself submitted a revised proposal with a focus on up-gradation and creation of infrastructure and amenities.

“The amenities that are being planned will be of great help for the tourists. After the Onam celebrations, the process of materialising the project will commence and within two months proceedings, including floating and awarding the tender, could also get completed,” said V Sasi, Deputy Speaker, who is also the Chirayinkeezhu MLA. “For implementing the project land acquisition is not needed,” he added.

As per the project, some of the amenities and infrastructural facilities, that are on the cards at Perumathura include, road and parking area, walkway, snack bar, e-toilet, ticket counter, pavilion, lifeguard room, shower and cloakroom, landscaping, children’s play area and equipment, electrification and solar panelling, water supply and sanitation and others.

