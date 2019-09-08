Pedestrian and home guard injured in separate accidents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A speeding car hit a pedestrian at Sasthamangalam here on Saturday. As per eyewitness accounts, the driver, following the incident, fled from the spot.

However, according to Museum police, it was the driver himself who brought the injured to the hospital and later abandoned his vehicle before fleeing from the spot. They added that efforts were on to identify the driver using the vehicle’s registration details.

In another incident under Peroorkada police station limit, a home guard returning home from duty was hit by a car.

Though the driver fled from the spot, police were able to seize the car. The home guard was later rushed to Government Medical College, here.