Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preserve unity shown during flood relief works: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the people to preserve the unity showed during the time of floods.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the people to preserve the unity showed during the time of floods.

“Kerala’s unity in the rescue and relief activities during the floods was a model to the country and the world. Apart from the two floods, we could survive Ockhi and Nipah disasters with unity, thanks to the state’s cultural heritage,” he said after inaugurating a programme organised by the district panchayat and the District Planning Committee on Saturday to honour those who were active in flood relief activities.

The Chief Minister said the post-flood reconstruction activities were progressing well. As many as 8,000 of the total 16,058 houses destroyed in the 2018 floods were reconstructed. Works on 5,355 houses are progressing. The new houses are disaster-resilient, he added.

As much as Rs 1,557 crore was spent for the repair of three lakh houses that were partly damaged. Kudumbasree provided loans to those who lost livestock, he said. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, V S Sivakumar, MLA, Planning Board member K N Harilal and district panchayat vice-president Shailaja Begum spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala floods
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp