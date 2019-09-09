Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gloomy Onam for this tribal family

It was about 9 pm. Sobhana was feeding her grandson at her daughter Preethi’s hut when she heard a crushing sound outside.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sobhana in the makeshift shanty erected near the remains of her house destroyed by the wild tusker| B P Deepu

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was about 9 pm. Sobhana was feeding her grandson at her daughter Preethi’s hut when she heard a crushing sound outside. Suddenly, she felt the hut shaking and swaying. 

“I jumped out of the backdoor with the kid in my arms. The mud wall crumbled just near my toes... a narrow escape. In the dark I saw the tusker staring at me. I was terrified. Somehow I ran to the nearby house holding the baby close to my chest. Luckily, the animal didn’t chase us,” her voice trembled when she recalled the incident. 

Only Sobhana, 37, and two-year-old  Sidharth were present at the house when a lone tusker attacked their house in the Muthippara tribal settlement on the night of July 18. The settlement falls in the Palode Forest Range under the limits of Peringammala panchayat.  Her daughter Preethi and husband Deepu were at a relative’s place at that time.

Sobhana and her family now live in a small shed near the rugged foundation of their house. “The animal is frequently sighted in the surrounding forests. Lone tuskers are more violent than those in the herds. We may be attacked anytime,” Sobhana says. Her eyes full of fear.   Officers of the forest and tribal welfare departments who visited them the next day of the attack promised help to build a new house. But nothing  has materialised so far. The family has not even received the immediate assistance which they are entitled to. 

Now they spend the daytime in the shed and move to a relative’s house in the nights. “We feel bad to take shelter at another house everyday. So we plan to cover the sides of the shed and stay here in the night as well. It’s risky, but there is no other way,” says Preethi. The only helping hand for the family was extended by the Palode Police who visited their house and gifted some kitchen wares.

A tribal family at Peringammala will spend this Onam in a makeshift shanty amidst the dense woods of the Palode Forest Range. Their hut was destroyed by a wild elephant in July. The family is yet to receive any help from the government

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam tribal family
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp