KBA launches innovation club: Decentralised India chapter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) has launched Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Club (KBAIC) – Decentralised India Chapter, seeking to give global exposure to student members from across campuses joining the initiative. A state government initiative under the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K), KBA has partnered with the University of Nicosia (UNIC) and Block.co, a blockchain-based startup from Cyprus, to launch KBAIC.

In a function at C-DAC Auditorium in Technopark recently, Chandrasekaran Pandurangan, professor, IIT Madras, said blockchain has triggered great enthusiasm in technology sector due to its immense possibilities.

KBA also unveiled an ambitious project to set up Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Clubs (KBAICs) in academic institutions, jointly with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).