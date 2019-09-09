Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram all set to celebrate Onam

Seven-day celebratory fare including performances, display of different art forms and competitions begins tomorrow

Published: 09th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Flowers arranged at the flower market in Thovalai from where the state sources flowers for the festive occasion Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Onam, gear up for a spellbinding visual extravaganza showcasing not just the myriad art forms of Kerala but western art forms, folk, drama and martial art performances. With Onam shy of three days, the Tourism Department has organised an extensive celebratory fare. As many as 29 venues have been set up across the capital including a new one at Vellayani where celebrations will be held. Over 5,000 artists are part of the cultural brigade, performing during the seven-day celebrations.

The official Onam celebrations will begin on Tuesday and continue till September 16 with a grand percussion ensemble led by Kalamandalam Sivadas and team on the eve of Thiruvonam at Nishagandhi Auditorium. This will be followed by the inauguration of the state-wide celebrations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Actors Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas are the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony which will also feature a music session by KS Chitra.

The city will be steeped in a glorious show of light as illuminations committee chairman  C K Hareendran, MLA, switches on the display in the capital on Monday. Food festival committee chairman K Sabarinathan, MLA, will inaugurate the food fest. Swings will be set up at public spaces. ‘Athappoo’ and ‘Thiruvathirakkali’ competitions will be held at St Joseph School and Bharat Bhavan, respectively.

Venues and performances
The Greenfield International Stadium will play host to some cultural performances such as bamboo music, ghazal, kalaripayattu and panchavadyam. Dance performances will be held at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, Bharat Bhavan and Theerthapadamandapam. Ganamelas (vocal concerts) are arranged at Suryakanthi, premises of Public Office and Poojapura grounds. Carnatic music concerts and dance performances will be held at Bharat Bhavan and Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan. Kathaprasangam will be held at Gandhi Park. On all days, the premises of the museum will be witness to drama, yoga and kalaripayattu performances. Kerala art forms will be on display at Sopanam.

Music and dance fest
Over 20 percussion ensembles will be performed including panchari melam. Popular musicians M G Sreekumar, Vidhu Pratap, Sudeep Kumar, Rimi Tomy, Jyotsna, Karthik, Srinivas, Madhu Balakrishnan, Unni Menon, Ramesh Narayanan, Marcos, Jassie Gift and Kavalam Srikumar will perform across the various venues. A slew of cultural performances will be held in memory of musician Johnson and filmmaker Lenin Rajendran. Music band Thaikkudam Bridge will also perform. Along with this, a dance ensemble by actors Asha Sharath and Navya Nair will be held. Transgenders will also stage a cultural programme.

Onam procession
A grand cultural procession as part of the week-long celebrations will bring the curtains down to the Onam festivities. The procession will be held from Vellayambalam to East Fort from 5 pm on September 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp