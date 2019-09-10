Former Kerala High Court judge Kamal Pasha inaugurates Different Arts Centre’s third venue in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former High Court judge Kamal Pasha inaugurated the Different Arts Centre’s third venue, Jaleo Mahal here, on Monday. The venue Jaleo Mahal will host dance performances by the differently-abled. Soorya Krishnamoorthy presided over the event which was also attended by actor Lakshmi Gopalaswamy.

The Different Arts Centre is a joint venture of the Magic Planet academy, Kerala Social Security Mission and city corporation. According to the organisers, seven venues are being planned at the arts centre and so far, three venues, including Jaleo Mahal have been inaugurated. The other two are- India Fort, for magic programmes and Beethovan Bungalow, for musical performances. All the venues have been restricted for performance by differently-abled.The centre will be fully open to the public on October 31.