Trivandrum Motor Vehicles Department to intensify drive against use of sun films on cars

Though the MVD officials seized the cars of violators after the Supreme Court order initially, the action became ineffective later.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the new Motor Vehicles Act coming into force from September 1, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will soon start booking car owners for illegal modifications such as the use of tinted windscreens or sun films on cars.

In April 2012, the Supreme Court had prohibited the use of tinted glass or sun films on windshields and windows of vehicles that restrict vision beyond permissible limits as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1989. Though the MVD officials seized the cars of violators after the Supreme Court order initially, the action became ineffective later. Curtains for car windows were also considered illegal but as the cars of most higher officials and political leaders had curtains, action to enforce the ban was also delayed.

“There has been an increase in the number of vehicles with sun films, violating the Supreme Court ruling. As per the rule, the interiors of the car should be clearly visible from outside through both the front and rear windshields,” said Bijumon K, RTO (enforcement), Thiruvananthapuram.

The MVD official also said a directive would be issued by the Transport Department to the government regarding the removal of curtains used in the vehicles of government officials and political leaders.

“The amended Motor Vehicles Act will be applicable to everyone irrespective of their position. We have started taking action against car owners who have sun films on the windows of their cars in the city,” said a MVD inspector.  Officials said that although the drive has begun, it will be intensified in the coming days.

TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Motor Vehicles Department Motor Vehicles Act 1989
