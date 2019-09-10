Trivandrum to host Indian Analytical Science Congress 2019 Trivandrum from September 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will play host to the Indian Analytical Science Congress 2019 from September 19 to 21. Scientists belonging to various research and development facilities across India will take part in the event. Around 300 eminent scientists and researchers from diverse fields of science and technology will make presentations on new technologies and recent advances in analytical techniques.

The event is being organised by the Indian Society for Analytical Scientists (ISAS) with the support of scientific R&D organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO); VSSC; different R&D organisations under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) of the Government of India; Bhabha Atomic Research Centre; NIIST (under CSIR) , and higher education centres of scientific learning. The venue is Apollo Dimoro Hotel.

For further details, visit www.isasc2019.in; email: isascongress@gmail.com; Phone +91 484 2556366 , 91 9447369769.