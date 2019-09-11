A walk down Onam memory lane

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is that day when Malayalees all over the world get together, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to celebrate togetherness and prosperity. For the same reason, Thiruvonam has a touch of nostalgia. As the festive spirit reaches its zenith today, those from various walks of life talk about their Onam memories.

V K Prasanth, Mayor

“Due to the recent flood, several people are unable to spend Onam at their homes. They continue to live in relief camps. All of us must include them in our celebrations and celebrate the festival together,” says the mayor. Every year, he celebrates Onam with his family in his ancestral house. “We had an Onapottan from whom the villagers received blessings. We hardly see any such traditions being followed now,” he says.

KS Sabarinathan, MLA

“What I like about Onam is that the festival is inclusive and the celebrations are dignified. In my childhood, every Onam was celebrated at the Kollur Mookambika Temple. We would board the Malabar Express train in the evening hours of Thiruvonam. After becoming an MLA, different programmes are arranged in my constituency. What makes this Onam even more special is that it is the first Onam with our son, Malhar.”

Sanju Samson, cricketer

“To me, Onam has always been a day filled with love and positivity. I get to meet all my family members and have sadya together. This is followed by games filled with joy and laughter,” says Sanju Samson. Cherishing simple moments make Onam special, he says.

Soorya Krishnamoorthy, artist



“My Onam has always been with my family, and I do not travel anywhere on the day. But one year I had to travel on the day, to Delhi to attend a programme. One of my most beautiful memories is that of Sugathakumari teacher buying new clothes for me. I usually celebrate Onam only after feeding the hungry and gifting clothes to the poor. This time too, I did the same. “