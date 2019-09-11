Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gang that tried to kill youth nabbed

The police sources said Faizal was restrained by the group and after tying him to the pole he was badly beaten up.

By Express News Service

 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Timely intervention by the Vizhinjam police saved the life of a youth, who was tied to a party flag pole and about to be lynched by an eight-member gang at Theatre junction on Tuesday morning. Faizal, a native of Vizhinjam, was attacked by members of a rival group. 

The police sources said Faizal was restrained by the group and after tying him to the pole he was badly beaten up. The locals who tried to intervene were chased away by the gang members brandishing swords.
Faizal was a member of a rival gang that had attacked Shafi recently.

Though Faizal was not directly involved in the attack on Shafi, he shared thick friendship with the other accused.It was this proximity that led to Faizal’s assault. The police sources in Vizhinjam said that the members of gangs were drug addicts and drug dealers. Faizal also had criminal antecedents, police said. 

