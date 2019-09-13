Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bid to free Onam of hooch and narcotics yields results

The Excise Department’s special drive in the capital to check smuggling of illicit liquor and narcotic substances during Onam has netted a rich haul. 

Published: 13th September 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department’s special drive in the capital to check smuggling of illicit liquor and narcotic substances during Onam has netted a rich haul. 

As many as 1,283 raids were conducted across the district from August 10 to September 11. A total of 120 abkari cases, 46 Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 1,008 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases were registered. Also, 111 arrests related to abkari cases and 47 arrests related to NDPS cases were recorded during the period. 

The contraband confiscated in the district is no less. A total of 19 litres of illicit arrack, 207.4 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 22.01 kilograms of ganja, 46.3 litres of beer, six ganja plants, nine litres of wine and 970 litres of wash were seized. An autorikshaw and 14 bikes were seized after checking 36,399 vehicles. 

Six raids were held in association with Kerala Police, nine with Tamil Nadu Police, five with Forest Department, one with coastal police and three with the Railway Protection Force.  According to district Deputy Excise Commissioner Muhammed Ubaid S, during the Onam season, the demand for contraband including wash and arrack increases. “Consumption and distribution of illicit liquor and narcotics, factories, warehouses and houses are under surveillance. As per the instructions given from the headquarters, special checks are undertaken at the state borders. The drive was also extended to checks in trains and interstate buses,” said Ubaid. A special squad was deployed for this purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illicit liquor smuggling narcotic Onam Excise Department
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp