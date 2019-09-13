Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Booze party turns awry; man stabbed to death

Hearing the screams of Sreenivasan, the hotel staff went to the room and saw him lying down drenched in blood.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 39-year-old taxi driver was stabbed to death amid a fracas during a booze party at a private hotel near Thampanoor on Thursday noon. Sreenivasan, a native of Poojappura, took a room in Hotel Boban Plaza on SS Kovil Road along with his four friends on Thursday morning. The group got together to celebrate Onam and had arranged drinks to be served for the occasion.

During the booze party, a brawl ensued and Sreenivasan got stabbed with a broken beer bottle.  Hearing the screams of Sreenivasan, the hotel staff went to the room and saw him lying down drenched in blood.

They rang up Thampanoor police, who arrived by 3.45 pm.  The police took three of his friends into custody, while one managed to flee the scene. The friends who were taken into custody were Kalesh, Gireesh, and Santosh. According to Thampanoor SHO, the needle of suspicion is on Kalesh as the others who were taken into custody had testified that he attacked Sreenivasan due to sudden provocation. The officer also added that no previous enmity had so far come to notice.  Sreenivasan’s friends are working in the construction sector.

Sources said the police have identified the man, who had escaped from the scene.  Forensic and fingerprint experts visited the crime scene and collected evidence.  The body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

