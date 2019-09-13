Eateries found operating in unhygienic conditions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Surprise checks were conducted by the Health Wing of the city corporation in 20 eateries across the city on September 8 and 9. Raids were conducted in Nanthancode, Jagathy, Palayam, Poojappura and Thirumala by two squads.

One restaurant was closed down and notices were issued to 14 others for operating in unhygienic conditions. Health officials have decided to continue regular inspections in hotels and restaurants and take to task those found operating in such conditions.

Azeez Hotel at Poojappura, which was found functioning in unsanitary conditions, was ordered to be shut down. “The primary reason for the hotel’s closure was the lack of proper waste management facility and segregation. In other restaurants where notices were issued, it was found that waste was dumped in the drains near the kitchen. Also, food stored in plastic bags were found,” said Prakash, health supervisor.

Notices were issued to Imperia restaurant at Nanthancode, Hotel Vrindavan and Ganesh Cafeteria at Kuravankonam, Hotel La Arabia, Varnam catering and Hotel Nandanam Park at Nandavanam, Pooyam restaurant at Vazhuthacaud, Vinayaka Tiffin Centre and Kallummek kaya tea shop at Poojappura, Ambadi Nadan Thattukada at Palayam, Hotel Triveni and Mothers Veg Plaza at Bakery Junction and two wayside eateries at Poojappura.

“Employees of the restaurants that were issued notices did not have health cards and did not produce the municipal licence. Restaurant owners who have been served notices must report to the city corporation within seven days after they make improvements. If they fail to do so, the officials concerned will take strict action and cancel the licence,” said Prakash.

Health officials also plan to conduct inspections in the 29 venues where the state-sponsored Onam celebrations are being held.

