Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lost in time: Chitharal Malai Kovil

Built during the reign of Vikramaditya Varaguna, Chitharal Jain temple is a serene escapist paradise for travellers and history buffs alike 

Published: 13th September 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Aathira Haridas

By  Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Far away, atop a hillock, ringed by rocks rests a rock-cut monument and ruins of civilisation from the days of the yore. This 9th-century relic remains like a sentinel, overlooking the march of civilisation in the valley, lost in history, lost in time. Believed to be built around the 9th century, the Chitharal Malai Kovil or the Chitharal Jain temple is a serene escapist paradise for travellers and history buffs alike.

The temple located in Chitharal, near Marthandom in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is a two hour drive away from the capital. This is one place which leaves you humbled, with its vast expanse and list of unanswered questions. 

Lying utterly isolated, overlooking some dramatic landscapes is this architectural wonder. The relics can take you to a meditative state and let you experience the imprints left by an ancient community.
It is an uphill journey to the Jain architectural ruins. A stone laid pathway leads you up till the rock-cut cave temple. Since the pathway is cut across a jumble of huge rocks, there are ample opportunities to climb up the nearby rocks. Once you are on the top of these rocks, the consistent wind hits you and so does the sigh-inducing landscape. Each one offers grand views of the unending vista of mountains and verdant valleys. 

Walk further ahead and after some twenty minutes, you reach a narrow passageway between the rocks. This is the way to the temple which has a corridor, pavilion and pedestal for the sacrificial offering. 
The temple has three small chambers, and consecrated inside the temple are the statues of Mahavira, Parswanath and Padmavathi Devi. According to historian O A Gopinatha Rao, the temple was built during the reign of Vikramaditya Varaguna. 

In the 13th century, this Jain centre was transformed into a Hindu temple and the idol of the goddess was consecrated. There is no pooja performed here and one can meditate in the pavilion. The Tirthankara statues and stone inscriptions including the vattayezhuthu speak of a wonderous historical past. 
Once out, walk a bit further, and perched precariously over the rock is the ruins of a structure that resembles a temple. Since the place is exposed to the elements, if you reach here in the afternoon, you will feel the sun all over your body. It is ideal to explore the place while the sun is not at its peak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp