Forest dept launches boating packages in Kottur to promote eco-tourism

 In a measure to boost tourism, the Forest Department has introduced bamboo rafting and bowl boating in Kottur.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a measure to boost tourism, the Forest Department has introduced bamboo rafting and bowl boating in Kottur. The bamboo rafting experience will offer people a 30-minute ride through the Neyyar river near the Kottur Elephant Rehabilitation Centre. The two bamboo boats which have been deployed can accommodate a maximum of 16 people and are slated to be operational for up to one year.

“The programme was launched sometime last year as part of ecotourism development by the department but it had to be discontinued owing to the damaged boats,” said Satheesan N V, deputy wildlife warden, Agasthyavanam Biological Park.  

Apart from bamboo rafting, the public can also take a ride on the four ‘kutta vanchi’ (bowl boats) and four pedal boats stationed in the area. Following a positive response from tourists, the Forest Department has decided four more bowl boats by next week. “After Onam, we are also planning to train local tribal communities in making the bowl boats. Currently, we are sourcing them from a village in Tamil Nadu,” said Satheesan. Tourists are being charged Rs 100 for the ride at Kottur.

The bowl boating programme started at Akkulam Tourist Village by the District Tourism Promotion Council last week is also witnessing huge crowds. “The ride was enjoyable. It will surely increase the scope of tourism in the city,” said Suseel Kumar, a visitor. 

The five boats docked near the pond at the tourist village can carry up to four persons each. “The eco-friendly project aims to utilise available resources to the maximum,” said Bindu Mani S, DTPC secretary and Tourism Department deputy director. 

“As we are procuring them from Dharmapuri village in Tamil Nadu, the transportation cost of the boats comes close to Rs 1 lakh”, added Bindu Mani. The bowl boats are available for rides on all days between 7.30 am and 1 pm and between 3pm and 6pm.        

