Kerala Governor may intervene in the Maradu flat case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing concern over the fate of the owners of a group of apartments at Maradu Municipality in Ernakulam, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday indicated that he may intervene in the issue.

The Governor's statement came as the deadline for demolition of the buildings, as ordered by the Supreme Court, was fast approaching.

Khan said he was thinking of a way to intervene in the issue but added that the details could not be divulged at this juncture.

Around 375 families residing in the apartments are facing eviction after the Supreme Court set September 20 as the final deadline for demolition of the buildings for alleged violation of CRZ norms.