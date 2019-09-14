Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kunnukuzhi slaughterhouse project stuck on fund release

 If the request for 50 per cent payment falls through, the abattoir will remain a pipedream

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems there is no end to the hurdles for setting up the proposed slaughterhouse in Kunnukuzhi. The latest issue faced by the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation is the delay in securing government approval for the fund release for the project. The Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering (KEL) company that was awarded the tender for Rs 9.58 crore, along with a Lucknow-based company, had sought 50 per cent of the tender amount as mobilisation advance.

The civic body had passed an agenda to do the same in the council meeting held in June. It was then brought before the government to get approval. However, even two months after the documents reached the government, no progress has been made. If the request for 50 per cent payment falls through, the abattoir will remain a pipedream.

“From what we are told, the papers are with the Finance Department. However, we are yet to hear on the progress. If the request is denied, we will have to go back and start from scratch. We have also discussed other possibilities with the company. However, they are also firm on the 50 per cent payment,” said a corporation official.

It was after five years of failed and foiled attempts that the city corporation floated the tender for the slaughterhouse project. When only one company came forward for the first one, they called for a retender from which KEL was selected by the technical committee set up by the civic body.

Shaji M Varghese, managing director of KEL, said “Without the advance payment, it would be difficult to move forward. There are equipment worth Rs 4 crore. Once we get the clearance, we can complete the work in a year’s time. The product is very good and the Lucknow company supplies these machines even abroad. They are custom made and they need advance payment to provide the equipment. There is some field work and renovation of existing building. We will also give maintenance for the first year. We will do it with the help of the company’s experts.”

