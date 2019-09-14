Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, Vanasree forest produce sold online

According to officials with the Forest Department, selling produce online will largely help the tribal community who are involved in making them.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To keep with the expanding horizons of e-commerce and make forest produce readily available, Vanasree Eco Shop products, under the Forest Department, will be sold online.
Through the online facility, 20 products under the Vanasree brand can be ordered and will be dispatched by India Post. Different products from the forest such as forest honey, eucalyptus, kasthurimanjal (wild turmeric), sandalwood oil and black dammer.

According to officials with the Forest Department, selling produce online will largely help the tribal community who are involved in making them. A larger customer base will also be acquired.The Vanasree units also ensure that there is meaningful participation in forest conservation.  

Presently, Vanasree products are being sold through 35 eco shops and two mobile shops situated in Thiruvananthapuram and Malayattoor. With this, the Vanasree Eco Shop in Thiruvananthapuram has become the first online eco shop in the state.

Online tickets to visit the ecotourism centres in the state are also available through the mobile application ‘Kerala Forest Ecotourism’. As part of the first phase of the facility, e-tickets can be booked for 25 out of the 60 ecotourism centres in the state.The Forest Department and the forest-dependent communities ensure that the marketed Vanasree products are sustainably harvested, hygienically processed and packaged in eco-friendly materials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp