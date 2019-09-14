Now, Vanasree forest produce sold online

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To keep with the expanding horizons of e-commerce and make forest produce readily available, Vanasree Eco Shop products, under the Forest Department, will be sold online.

Through the online facility, 20 products under the Vanasree brand can be ordered and will be dispatched by India Post. Different products from the forest such as forest honey, eucalyptus, kasthurimanjal (wild turmeric), sandalwood oil and black dammer.

According to officials with the Forest Department, selling produce online will largely help the tribal community who are involved in making them. A larger customer base will also be acquired.The Vanasree units also ensure that there is meaningful participation in forest conservation.

Presently, Vanasree products are being sold through 35 eco shops and two mobile shops situated in Thiruvananthapuram and Malayattoor. With this, the Vanasree Eco Shop in Thiruvananthapuram has become the first online eco shop in the state.

Online tickets to visit the ecotourism centres in the state are also available through the mobile application ‘Kerala Forest Ecotourism’. As part of the first phase of the facility, e-tickets can be booked for 25 out of the 60 ecotourism centres in the state.The Forest Department and the forest-dependent communities ensure that the marketed Vanasree products are sustainably harvested, hygienically processed and packaged in eco-friendly materials.