Reception accorded to Jnana Thapaswi 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, who took over as general secretary of Santhigiri Ashram, was accorded a reception at the Major Archbishop’s House at Pattom. Major Archbishop Mar Baselios Cleemis honoured Jnana Thapaswi at the function.

In his address, Cleemis hailed Jnana Thapaswi’s contributions to preserve secularism in the country. “His interventions in the spiritual, social and cultural sectors are notable. He can synchronise with the spiritual lines of all religions,” he said.

In his reply, Jnana Thapaswi said that he would work with like-minded people to strengthen secularism and humanity in the country.Fr Thomas Kayalakkal, Fr Johnson Kakkanad, Fr Thomas Mukalumpurath, Swami Valsalan, former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson,Rev. Mathew Manakarakavil, Abraham Thomas and among others were present.