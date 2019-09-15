Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

2 more days for Onam fete to conclude

Though Onam celebrations have two more days to conclude, all major venues in the city are expected to see maximum crowd on Sunday, which is the last day of Onam holidays.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Onam celebrations have two more days to conclude, all major venues in the city are expected to see maximum crowd on Sunday, which is the last day of Onam holidays.
The cultural events at Kanakakunnu, on Saturday, began with Chendamelam. Rathrimazha, a musical tribute in memory of late director Lenin Rajendran, was the highlight at Nishagandhi auditorium. Playback singers Srinivas and Madhushree and dancers Madhu Gopinath and Vakkom Sajeev made the event special. People thronged Central stadium where music band Thaikkudam Bridge performed. 

Pulluvanpattu by Panmana Aravindakshan, ninabali,  parayanthullal by Drishya Gopinath, padakom, valiyakolam, parundattam and porattunadakam were held at Thiruvarangu and Sopanam venues. The venue at Sangeethika saw the veena performance by Sharanya B Mangal and vaipattu by K R Shyam and KPAC Chandrasekharan.

Ventriloquist Vinod Naranattu came with his famous Kitty show to create awareness on road safety, challenges faced by adolescents, harm caused by plastics to the environment. He also had an engaging conversation with the monkey doll named Kitty on rebuilding Kerala, Haritha Kerala Mission etc. 
Kanakakunnu also became a venue for the government to showcase its marque projects such as Life Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, Rebuild Kerala, General Education Protection Mission etc. A 10-member kalari team drew crowds by showcasing their skills at Museum compound.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp