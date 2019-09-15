2 more days for Onam fete to conclude

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Onam celebrations have two more days to conclude, all major venues in the city are expected to see maximum crowd on Sunday, which is the last day of Onam holidays.

The cultural events at Kanakakunnu, on Saturday, began with Chendamelam. Rathrimazha, a musical tribute in memory of late director Lenin Rajendran, was the highlight at Nishagandhi auditorium. Playback singers Srinivas and Madhushree and dancers Madhu Gopinath and Vakkom Sajeev made the event special. People thronged Central stadium where music band Thaikkudam Bridge performed.

Pulluvanpattu by Panmana Aravindakshan, ninabali, parayanthullal by Drishya Gopinath, padakom, valiyakolam, parundattam and porattunadakam were held at Thiruvarangu and Sopanam venues. The venue at Sangeethika saw the veena performance by Sharanya B Mangal and vaipattu by K R Shyam and KPAC Chandrasekharan.

Ventriloquist Vinod Naranattu came with his famous Kitty show to create awareness on road safety, challenges faced by adolescents, harm caused by plastics to the environment. He also had an engaging conversation with the monkey doll named Kitty on rebuilding Kerala, Haritha Kerala Mission etc.

Kanakakunnu also became a venue for the government to showcase its marque projects such as Life Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, Rebuild Kerala, General Education Protection Mission etc. A 10-member kalari team drew crowds by showcasing their skills at Museum compound.