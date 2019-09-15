Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tension at West Fort after RSS activists demolish marquee

West Fort witnessed tense moments after RSS workers demolished a marquee erected at the protest venue on Saturday night. 

Published: 15th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: West Fort witnessed tense moments after RSS workers demolished a marquee erected at the protest venue on Saturday night. The issue began at noon when a contractor arrived to erect a marquee at the protest venue. RSS workers raised an objection and the Swami stated that he had not asked for shelter. In the presence of the police, the contractor said he was engaged by a CPM leader of Chalai area committee following which RSS workers became angry. However, the police allowed the workers to erect the marquee. 

In the evening, scores of RSS workers demolished the marquee. A scuffle followed between the RSS and DYFI workers. They were  dispersed after the police resorted to a minor lathi charge. The Fort police have registered a case against RSS-BJP workers.  The Swami later went to his residence at East Gate. Munchira Madom office-bearers said the protest would continue on Sunday.  

Temple management silent
The temple administration committee has not intervened in the issue. The temple’s executive officer was unavailable for comment. Munchira Madom representatives said they would approach the Supreme Court against the executive officer for allowing a private organisation to occupy the building owned by the temple.

It is learnt that the temple administration and the thantri are unhappy with the Pushpanjali Swamiyar for taking to the streets for an issue which could have been sorted out in an appropriate way. 
A senior priest of the temple said the Swamiyar had violated the customs of the temple by ‘playing politics’.

Earlier, the Swamiyar had courted controversy by participating in a protest meet organised by CITU-affiliated union of temple employees. “The Swamiyar is the supreme spiritual authority of the temple. He is frequently engaged in defiling the sanctity of the shrine,” he said.   
‘Swami a puppet in the hands of the CPM’
The Seva Bharati office-bearers however, rejected the Swami’s claim. “The temple documents clearly state that Munchira Madom Swamiyar should reside near the eastern gate and the Naduvil Madom on the western side. The present Swamiyar too lives in a building near the east gate where his predecessors lived,” said K M Mohanan Nair, president of Balasadanam.

Seva Bharati state secretary D Vijayan said the swami had become a puppet in the hands of the CPM. 
He said the open support to the agitation by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Mayor V K Prasanth was aimed at disrupting normalcy in the temple.

Vijayan said the Seva Bharati had permission in writing from an authorised person to occupy the building. But he did not disclose the name. He said the building was under the possession of the RSS since 1975 and Seva Bharati took over in 2005.

RSS workers
