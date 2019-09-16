Mind the traffic curbs in Trivandrum
On account of the conclusion of Onam celebrations on Monday, police have imposed traffic regulations on certain stretches of the capital city from 2 pm to 8 pm.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On account of the conclusion of Onam celebrations on Monday, police have imposed traffic regulations on certain stretches of the capital city from 2 pm to 8 pm. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed entry into the city during this time, an official release said. Parking will not be allowed on the following routes through which the Onam pageantry will proceed: Kowdiar-Vellayambalam-Museum-RR Lamp- Palayam- Spencer Junction-Statue- Ayurveda College -Overbridge-Pazhavangadi- East Fort-Vettimuricha Kotta-Mitranandapuram - West Fort-Enchakkal.