Onam celebrations to conclude today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Onam-week celebration hosted by the Department of Tourism will conclude here on Monday, accompanied by rich cultural pageantry and an assortment of art forms. Around 100 art forms and dozens of artists from 10 states will add glitz to the procession, which will be flagged off by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Vellayambalam at 5 pm.

The public will get to witness exotic dance forms like Chakri of Rajasthan, Lai Haraoba of Manipur, Bhangra of Punjab, Karagam of Tamil Nadu, Dollu Kunitha of Karnataka, Badhai of Madhya Pradesh, Rouf of Jammu and Kashmir, Rathwa of Gujarat and Lambadi of Telangana, during the cultural procession.

Art forms depicting Kerala’s cultural legacy will be the mainstay of the event. Poorakkali, Velakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Mohiniyattam, Alamikali, Oppana, Margamkali, Mayilattom, and Arjuna Nritham among other local art forms will jazz up the occasion.

Another attraction will be the 80-odd tableaux performed by employees of government/quasi-government and cooperative sectors. A special pavilion will be erected in front of University College for VIPs. The Governor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Tourism ministers from other states and state cabinet ministers will watch the proceedings from the pavilion. The valedictory ceremony will be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 7 pm. Winners of the procession will be distributed prizes during the function.

Security beefed up

Security has been beefed up at the venue and along the stretch through which the procession will pass by.

In Kanakakunnu, which is the main venue, more than 100 cops, led by Narcotics Cell DySP, will stand guard. Apart from this, shadow policemen, woman officers of Pink Patrol and Women’s Battalion personnel will be deployed.

Kanakakunnu and nearby areas will be under heavy camera surveillance. More than 30 cameras have been set up in the area. Special control rooms have also been set up to monitor the proceedings. More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district to provide security cover during celebrations.

Schools to remain closed in the afternoon

T’Puram: District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has declared as holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Monday afternoon. The decision was taken in the wake of Onam pageantry that marks the conclusion of official Onam celebrations.

Offering a cultural mosaic

