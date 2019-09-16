Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Onam celebrations to conclude today

Cultural pageantry, including 100 art forms, 80-odd tableaux to mark end of week-long programmes

Published: 16th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Artists preparing a float on Tagore Theatre premises in Thiruvananathapuram on Sunday. The float is to be paraded in the cultural procession, which is to be taken out as part of the finale of the Onam celebrations I B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Onam-week celebration hosted by the Department of Tourism will conclude here on Monday, accompanied by rich cultural pageantry and an assortment of art forms. Around 100 art forms and dozens of artists from 10 states will add glitz to the procession,  which will be flagged off by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Vellayambalam at 5 pm.

The public will get to witness exotic dance forms like Chakri of Rajasthan, Lai Haraoba of Manipur, Bhangra of Punjab, Karagam of Tamil Nadu, Dollu Kunitha of Karnataka, Badhai of Madhya Pradesh, Rouf of Jammu and Kashmir, Rathwa of Gujarat and Lambadi of Telangana, during the cultural procession.

Art forms depicting Kerala’s cultural legacy will be the mainstay of the event. Poorakkali, Velakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Mohiniyattam, Alamikali, Oppana, Margamkali, Mayilattom, and Arjuna Nritham among other local art forms will jazz up the occasion.

Another attraction will be the 80-odd tableaux performed by employees of government/quasi-government and cooperative sectors. A special pavilion will be erected in front of University College for VIPs. The Governor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Tourism ministers from other states and state cabinet ministers will watch the proceedings from the pavilion. The valedictory ceremony will be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 7 pm. Winners of the procession will be distributed prizes during the function.

Security beefed up

Security has been beefed up at the venue and along the stretch through which the procession will pass by.
In Kanakakunnu, which is the main venue, more than 100 cops, led by Narcotics Cell DySP, will stand guard. Apart from this, shadow policemen, woman officers of Pink Patrol and Women’s Battalion personnel will be deployed.

Kanakakunnu and nearby areas will be under heavy camera surveillance. More than 30 cameras have been set up in the area. Special control rooms have also been set up to monitor the proceedings. More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district to provide security cover during celebrations.

Schools to remain closed in the afternoon

T’Puram: District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has declared as holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Monday afternoon. The decision was taken in the wake of Onam pageantry that marks the conclusion of official Onam celebrations.

Offering a cultural mosaic
Art forms depicting Kerala’s cultural legacy will be the mainstay of the event. Poorakkali, Velakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Mohiniyattam, Alamikali, Oppana, Margamkali, Mayilattom, and Arjuna Nritham among other local art forms will jazz up the occasion. The public will also get to witness exotic dance during the cultural procession

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam Department of Tourism Arif Mohammad Khan Chakri of Rajasthan Kerala’s cultural legacy
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp