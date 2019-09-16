Public Service Commission to conduct exams in Malayalam

By Express News Service

The Public Service Commission has finally agreed to conduct recruitment exams in Malayalam also. An in-principle decision has been taken during talks between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and PSC chairman MK Sakeer here on Monday.

The Aikya Malayala Prasthaanam has been on an indefinite fast in front of the PSC for almost a month, seeking to ensure that PSC question papers are made available even in Malayalam.

The organisation, however, declared that it would continue with the strike till an official assurance is given.

As per the decision taken at the meeting on Monday, the PSC will set up a panel of language experts to prepare question papers in Malayalam. It will also look into the technicalities involved in the preparation of questions in Malayalam.

Though the PSC was initially reluctant to accept the demand, the Commission finally agreed after mounting pressure from various corners including from the CPM state leadership. Socio-cultural leaders from across the state too had come out extending support to the agitation.

The Aikya Malayala Prasthaanam wants PSC to conduct recruitment tests including those for Kerala Administrative Service in Malayalam. In its objection to the same, the PSC had pointed out some practical difficulties in making question papers in Malayalam.

Lack of technical terms for engineering and medical jargons and usages was cited as one of the primary reasons. However, experts point out that this can be addressed without much difficulty.