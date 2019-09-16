Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Travancore Girls’ have their eye on the ball

Last year, the club reached the final of the U-15 All Kerala Women’s Cricket Championship.

Published: 16th September 2019

Members of the Travancore Girls

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of the Travancore Girls, the first women’s cricket club from Kerala, dream about donning the blue jersey of the India Women’s National Cricket Team. Diya Gireesh, captain of Travancore Girls, is quick to choose Mithali Raj (captain of the national team) as her favourite.  
“I admire her consistency, way of handling pressure, maturity and leadership skills. Everyone’s dream is to play for the country and we practise every week,” said Diya Gireesh, opening batsman and right-arm leg spinner. “In Kerala, more girls are beginning to play the game though there is a long way to create a competitive field,” said Sabin Iqbal, one of the founders of the club.

Last year, the club reached the final of the U-15 All Kerala Women’s Cricket Championship. They had to battle it out against eight district teams in the tournament. Currently, the team comprises 30 players who are mostly from the city’s district team.

They bagged the trophy of the women’s tournament organised as part of the Manesh Memorial All Kerala Cricket Tournament held four months ago. “We beat Kollam district women’s team in the final,’’ said Gireesh Sreedhar, President of the club. 

The team is also familiar with playing in men’s cricket tournaments. Last week the team emerged second in the U-16 Boys Tournament organised at College of Agriculture, Vellayini. They were the sole women’s club among the seven which participated.

Manu M, vice-chairman and coach, said: “The team attends yoga and meditation sessions aimed at developing their personalities. After four or five years, a women’s IPL might become a reality. So we are prepping the club for the very same,” he said.

