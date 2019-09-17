Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RCC to help Maldives to better its cancer care

Health Minister K K Shailaja, said the state government considers the tie-up as a knowledge-sharing platform.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To strengthen the cancer care programmes in the Maldives, a tripartite agreement was signed between the state government, Regional Cancer Centre, and Maldives Health Ministry on Monday. The agreement has come against the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding inked between India and the Maldives for cooperation in the field of health, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

As per the understanding, the RCC will provide its technical expertise in preparing the National Cancer Registry for Maldives and for carrying out research, finding the causes, making evaluative and preventive interventions in cancer care.

“There is a sharp increase in non-communicable diseases in the Maldives as 81 per cent of the total deaths in the country accounts for it. Also, more number of Maldivians are getting diagnosed with various types of cancer. Thus a collaboration with RCC is a remarkable achievement in our fight against NCDs,” said Minister of Health for Maldives Abdulla Ameen.

According to him, RCC’s expertise in setting up cancer care centres that are capable of cancer prevention, its diagnostics, and treatment will help reduce the health expenditure of the country as 60 percent of expenses is directed towards outpatient care.

The tripartite agreement was signed at a function at the Chief Minister’s Office.  Pinarayi Vijayan said the RCC’s presence will help the Maldivians avail quality health care.

