Anganwadi inaugurated at Parassala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An anganwadi has come up in the Vanyakode ward in Parassala grama panchayat. S Suresh, president of the grama panchayat, inaugurated the anganwadi. “Much support was received from the local community for setting up the anganawadi and a new cultural complex will be built near it,” said Suresh while inaugurating the building.

Replete with a host of facilities, the anganawadi was built using Rs 8.5 lakh from the fund of the panchayat. The anganwadi sports all facilities including a kitchen and has a plethora of artistic works etched on the building.

