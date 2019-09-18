Beach games in November-December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Beach Games, organized by the State Sports and Youth Affairs Office, will be held in November and December. The games are being organised to discover talented sportsmen and coaches in the coastal belt. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event.

District-level competitions will be held in November and state-level competition will be held in December. Volleyball, Football, Kabaddi and tug of war are the major competitions. Teams for the state-level competition will be selected from the winners of district-level competition.

The event would be organized in 9 districts along the coast from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Competitions will be held in each district for athletes and inland fishermen. Soccer matches will be organized exclusively for coastal residents. The beach games are jointly organized by the Sports Youth Affairs Council, Kerala Sports Council, Tourism, Fisheries, Local Self Government Departments, Youth Welfare Board and various sports organizations.

The chief patron of the state organising committee of beach games will be the Chief Minister and the chairman will be Minister of Sports E P Jayarajan. Ministers Mercykutty Amma, Kadakampally Surendran and A-C Moideen are also patrons. Sports Council President Mercy Kuttan, Vice Chairman and Sports Department Principal Secretary Jayathilak will be the organising secretary.