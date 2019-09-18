Kerala Postal Circle’s 100th Dak Adalat on October 14 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 100th Dak Adalat of Kerala Postal Circle for the quarter ending September 30 will be held at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, here at 3 pm on October 14. The complaints/petitions and disputes which will be taken up in the adalat will cover matters relating to postal services, including counter services, savings bank and money orders.

Those who wish to file the cases before the Dak Adalat may send their petition/complaint in a cover superscribed ‘CIRCLE DAK ADALAT’ addressed to K Gopalan, Assistant Director (Customer Service), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram - 695033.

Complaints and petitions for consideration in the Dak Adalat should reach on or before October 5.

