New guidelines for a better police force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police officers should behave politely and not use obscene language while communicating with members of the public, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera in a statement while announcing the new guidelines to ensure professionalism in the force. “Police get a lot of criticism for their poor communicating skills while dealing with the public. Hence all Station House Officers and civil police officers should be careful of using proper language. They should be aware of various circumstances in their respective jurisdiction. The officers should be pleasant while talking to complainants so that they won’t keep a distance from police,” said Behera in a statement.

Officers should be aware of issues, criminal history and the geography of the place and the attitude of the public in their jurisdiction. Officers should comply with the existing guidelines issued by police headquarters, government and human rights commissions in dealing with custodial persons.All police officers should adopt an impartial attitude in their entire service. They should investigate cases without prejudice and should not be swayed by caste, religion or political party affiliations.

Officers should inform the status of the case to the complainants periodically so that they will have a confidence in the police probe. The information could either be sent via phone call or SMS. If a complaint is registered against a police officer for misbehaviour, then the onus of proving innocence is on him/her. The unit heads should make sure that the alleged officer is replaced as early as possible until the end of the internal probe, the statement said.

The DGP, however, said that while action must be taken on genuine complaints, officers must be vigilant against fake complaints sent through messages and prank calls. If a complainant wants to meet superior officers, arrangements must be made for the same. Similarly, the police should introspect if there is any criticism raised against them. They can review their past actions at police station, sub-division level or police district level, the statement said.

