New homes for children above six years

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While a new building for children living on the premises of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), Thycaud, nears completion, two other facilities to house children aged 6-18 are being constructed at Attingal and Neyyattinkara.

The multi-storey building on the Council premises is replete with child-friendly facilities such as a training and care centre, conference hall, library and a Montessori school. It was built free of cost by Thrissur-based Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation, which has been supporting initiatives such as welfare, education and art.

Currently, the Council does not have the provision to accommodate children above the age of six. They’re shifted to other centres wherein the atmosphere is not conducive for their all-round development. “As a solution, we considered constructing centres to accommodate children above six years. Separate buildings for boys and girls are being built,” said Deepak S P, general secretary, KSCCW.

While the building at Attingal will house girls, the one at Neyyattinkara is for boys. Both buildings can accommodate 100 children each. “This is the first time that a modern academic and residential complex for children is being constructed under the KSCCW,” said Deepak.

Smart classroom facility is also available to the children at the KSCCW and is being facilitated by the Japan-based company, Elmo, which will help revolutionising learning experience. Equipments such as a visualiser controlled by a remote control will be made available. A wireless tablet which enables interactive teaching will also be arranged.