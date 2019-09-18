Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New homes for children above six years

The multi-storey building on the Council premises is replete with child-friendly facilities such as a training and care centre, conference hall, library and a Montessori school.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The upcoming facility at Attingal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While a new building for children living on the premises of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), Thycaud, nears completion, two other facilities to house children aged 6-18 are being constructed at Attingal and Neyyattinkara. 

The multi-storey building on the Council premises is replete with child-friendly facilities such as a training and care centre, conference hall, library and a Montessori school. It was built free of cost by Thrissur-based Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation, which has been supporting initiatives such as welfare, education and art.  

Currently, the Council does not have the provision to accommodate children above the age of six.  They’re shifted to other centres wherein the atmosphere is not conducive for their all-round development. “As a solution, we considered constructing centres to accommodate children above six years. Separate buildings for boys and girls are being built,” said Deepak S P, general secretary, KSCCW.

While the building at Attingal will house girls, the one at Neyyattinkara is for boys. Both buildings can accommodate 100 children each. “This is the first time that a modern academic and residential complex for children is being constructed under the KSCCW,” said Deepak.

Smart classroom facility is also available to the children at the KSCCW and is being facilitated by the Japan-based company, Elmo, which will help revolutionising learning experience. Equipments such as a visualiser controlled by a remote control will be made available. A wireless tablet which enables interactive teaching will also be arranged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp