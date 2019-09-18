Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Neyyar Dam Aquarium welcomes new entrants

The two species were procured from the fish farm in Ayiramthengu in Kollam.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Knife fish

By  Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Terapon jarbua (crescent grunter) and bronze featherback (knife fish) are the newest entrants at the Neyyar Dam Aquarium. Since its inception in 2012, the aquarium has witnessed a huge crowd during the Onam season. According to Raji K S, aquarium manager, new fish species are brought every year during Onam.

The two species were procured from the fish farm in Ayiramthengu in Kollam. The silver-coloured terapon jarbua has curved stripes on its body.  “Also known as the tiger bar fish, it is seen in the Pacific region. It can be found in brackish water and freshwater,” said Mahesh S, joint executive director, Agency for development of Aquaculture. Found largely in southern parts of India, Thailand and Malaysia, the knife fish can grow up to 60 cm. “It is found in rivers like the Brahmaputra and can live upto 15 years. It is kept as an ornamental fish,” said Mahesh.

Other species of fish that captured the attention of viewers include the miss Kerala, an endangered species with red and black stripes on its body. Among 54 species, the flower horn is a children’s favourite with its speedy movements and distinctly shaped head. Endemic to Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand, it can live up to a maximum of 12 years. 

The entry fee to the aquarium is Rs 30 with special concession for students. Other attractions at the aquarium include the red belly, the Ganges softshell turtle, the sword tail and tyre track eel. “Due to the violent nature of the red belly, the fish is placed under surveillance,’’ said Raji. The costliest of the lot is a yellow-coloured arowana fish. “They can cost above Rs 1 lakh,” said Raji.       

