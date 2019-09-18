No records against Ibrahim Kunju in Palarivattom flyover case: PK Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

Muslim League All India general secretary and Member of parliament PK Kunhalikutty said that there are no records against his party colleague VK Ibrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover case while he was the state works minister. Kunhalikutty was addressing media persons here on Wednesday.

The senior leader said that Ibrahimkunju had only cleared the file which had come to him and that there is no other involvement in the matter.

Kunhalikutty said that UDF will give total support to IbrahimKunju and that the former minister is innocent.

When asked whether the state government is deliberately trying to arraign Ibraahimkunju in the case , Kunhalikutty said: ” I don’t have anything to say regarding this”.

The state government has decided to demolish and rebuild the Palarivaattom flyover and vigilance charge sheeted four people including the then PWD secretary TO Sooraj in the case related to corruption in the construction of the flyover.

Sooraj had, the other day informed the Kerala high court that he was only a government official and that he had abided by the direction from the then PWD minister VK Ibrahim kunju in sanctioning advance money to the construction company which is the main charge against him.

Kunhalikutty said that the UDF will register a thumping win in the ensuing Pala by-election and that it is a UDF constituency represented by the late KM Mani for the past five decades.

The senior leader also said that he will be participating in the election campaign at Pala along with AK Antony.

Kunhalikutty who participated in the conference of Members of parliament’s convened by the Railways said that there is a step-motherly attitude towards Southern railway. He said that he will take the matter of Railway ignoring South India during the next session of parliament.