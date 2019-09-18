Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No records against Ibrahim Kunju in Palarivattom flyover case: PK Kunhalikutty

Kerala govt has decided to demolish, rebuild Palarivaattom flyover while vigilance charge-sheeted 4 people including then PWD secretary TO Sooraj in the case of corruption in the flyover construction.

Published: 18th September 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

IUML Leader PK Kunhalikutty

IUML Leader PK Kunhalikutty (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

Muslim League All India general secretary and Member of parliament PK Kunhalikutty said that there are no records against his party colleague VK Ibrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover case while he was the state works minister. Kunhalikutty was addressing media persons here on Wednesday.

The senior leader said that Ibrahimkunju had only cleared the file which had come to him and that there is no other involvement in the matter.

Kunhalikutty said that UDF will give total support to IbrahimKunju and that the former minister is innocent.

ALSO READ | Palarivattom flyover to be rebuilt: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

When asked whether the state government is deliberately trying to arraign Ibraahimkunju in the case , Kunhalikutty said: ” I don’t have anything to say regarding this”.

The state government has decided to demolish and rebuild the Palarivaattom flyover and vigilance charge sheeted four people including the then PWD secretary TO Sooraj in the case related to corruption in the construction of the flyover.

Sooraj had, the other day informed the Kerala high court that he was only a government official and that he had abided by the direction from the then PWD minister VK Ibrahim kunju in sanctioning advance money to the construction company which is the main charge against him.

Kunhalikutty said that the UDF will register a thumping win in the ensuing Pala by-election and that it is a UDF constituency represented by the late KM Mani for the past five decades.

The senior leader also said that he will be participating in the election campaign at Pala along with AK Antony.

Kunhalikutty who participated in the conference of Members of parliament’s convened by the Railways said that there is a step-motherly attitude towards Southern railway. He said that he will take the matter of Railway ignoring South India during the next session of parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunhalikutty Palarivattom flyover case Palarivattom flyover corruption case Ibrahim kunju
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp