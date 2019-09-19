Easy visa process through OET exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only one test is now required for both UK registration and visa purposes. The United Kingdom’s Home office announced last week that nurses, doctors and midwives who meet the English language requirement of their relevant healthcare board will no longer need to sit for a separate English test to apply for a Tier 2 (General) visa.

A single OET test will suffice for both purposes. “This will enormously reduce the burden on overseas-trained professionals seeking to work in the UK,” said Sujata Stead, CEO, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment.

Doctors, nurses, dentists and midwives applying for Tier 2 (General) visas no longer need to meet a separate English language requirement where they have already done so as part of registering with the relevant regulatory body.

“This means that these healthcare professionals will be exempt from the English language requirement for their visa application where they have used their successful OET results for registering with the relevant healthcare regulator,” it said.