Power loom takes over; weavers feel the pinch 

Published: 19th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Women engaged in weaving school uniforms in kuzhythari. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the sounds of looms fade away from Shaliar Street at  Balaramapuram, the traditional handloom weavers say they are losing out to power loom. 

According to L Geethakumari, proprietor, SP Ramachandran Handloom, people are interested in powerloom products these days as they are affordable and come in trendy designs.

“People wear a sari or dhoti only on special occasions. For the same reason, they don’t want to spend more on it. To stand apart, they go for unique designs and the latest trends. The finest quality of handloom sarees with ‘kasavu’ cost above `4,000. It is bought only for marriages or by the elite class,” says Geethakumari.
The Shaliar Street which once had over 2, 000 kuzhythari (a type of handloom) has less than five today.

What is left in the village are shuttle looms. It takes around seven days to finish a saree in kuzhythari. 
“Only 45-50 sarees are made every year in the kuzhythari. Naturally, the cost of the product will be high. That said, nothing can compete with the quality of handloom. But, since most customers see these products as one-time use, they don’t pay much attention to the quality.  While handloom stays without fading for over three years, all it takes is a single wash for the power loom products to fade away,” says Sadashivan K, who was forced to ditch his kuzhythari after it plunged into a loss. 

The rate of ‘kasavu’ that was Rs 5 per yarn six decades ago is Rs 2,000 per yarn today. “As the cost of ‘kasavu’ increases with the rate of gold, it becomes less affordable,” says Sadhasivan. According to the weavers from the street, though the government is putting in a lot of effort to revive the handloom sector, it has not been successful. “I cannot open my handloom unit unless I get the kasavu thread and other raw materials at a reduced rate,” says Sadashivan.

Subramonian, one of the oldest weavers in the street says the clothes made of power loom will look appealing. “With its glossy packaging, power loom will look attractive when displayed at showrooms. But, despite its rustic look, powerlooms are better. But, customers aren’t aware of that,” he says.

